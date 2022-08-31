Just a few years ago, The Wandering Dawg traveled to various locations in the county. More recently, the hot dog cart could be found in downtown Warrenton.
Today, The Wandering Dawg has found a home on Warrenton’s Main Street, outside Bragging Rooster Beer & Mead.
The Wandering Dawg’s owner, Aaron Ayscue, opened the business in 2018, making the rounds with his hot dog cart in the local community and at area festivals. In 2020, Ayscue purchased the Hardware Café and needed someone to operate the hot dog cart.
In April 2020, Ayscue hired Warrenton resident John Franks, who became “Hot Dog Ambassador,” as Ayscue described it.
The new role was a change of pace for Franks, who had retired after working 30 years with Raleigh Wake 911. However, as his name might suggest, operating a hot dog cart was a dream come true.
Franks said that operating a hot dog cart had been on his bucket list for a long time. After meeting a hot dog cart operator at the beach, he knew that selling hot dogs could be a successful business venture.
Then he met Ayscue while eating at the hot dog cart, and things fell into place. Ayscue originally planned to buy a second hot dog cart, which Franks would operate. Instead, Aycsue purchased Hardware Café, and Franks became the face of The Wandering Dawg.
Today, when Franks arrives outside Bragging Rooster Beer & Mead with the hot dog cart and puts out the hot dogs sign, lunchtime customers start lining up.
They have plenty of choices: regular hot dogs, foot longs, sausage dogs and nachos. The Wandering Dawg special includes two hot dogs or sausage dogs, a canned drink and chips for $6.
Customers can choose from 20 toppings that include mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, chili, onions, slaw, sauerkraut, relish and more.
“If it goes on a hot dog, we’ve got it,” Ayscue said.
The Wandering Dawg offers several hot dog specialties:
• The Station 3 (named after Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department): With jalapenos, hot Cheetos, sriracha, cheese sauce and slaw
• The Macon Bacon: With bacon, pickle spears, cheese sauce and French fried onions
• The Carolina Dog: A red hot dog with chili, slaw, mustard and onions
• The Boss Hogg: With North Carolina pork barbecue, slaw, jalapenos, cheese and hot sauce
Nachos are topped with cheese, jalapenos, chili, onions and sriracha.
The Wandering Dawg has developed a loyal following of regular customers. As soon as Franks sees them, he typically knows what they want, but, sometimes, their orders alternate between regular hot dogs, footlongs and sausage dogs, depending upon the day.
Other customers leave the pharmacy on Main Street and walk over to order hot dogs. Some people see the hot dog cart and pull over. People visiting the Warrenton area from out of town often stop by as well.
Franks and The Wandering Dawg cart have become fixtures of Main Street, Warrenton and can be found at their new home Mondays through Fridays, unless it’s raining, or if it becomes really hot. If that case, customers can still order The Wandering Dawg hot dogs from the menu at Hardware Café.
The Wandering Dawg caters at special events, including festivals, birthday parties and other occasions.
Most of the time, however, the hot dog cart can be found at its home on Main Street as Franks serves franks with a smile.
The Wandering Dawg is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in front of Bragging Rooster Beer & Mead, located at 120 S. Main St., Warrenton, weather permitting. For more information, find The Wandering Dawg on Facebook and Instagram.
