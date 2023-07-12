While Warren County residents will have to wait a while longer to learn if Norlina will be a rail stop along the rail line known as the S-Line, a Transit-Oriented Development study report is expected to be released soon.
Representatives of the NC Department of Transportation’s Rail Division and Integrated Mobility Division presented an update on the state’s S-Line project during Monday night’s meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners.
The Integrated Mobility Division describes the 95-mile section of the Norfolk Southern S-Line railroad corridor as a critical link within a larger vision for passenger rail service in the Southeast Corridor, a partnership between North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Washington, D.C to implement high performance rail.
“The S-Line is the critical missing link in the rail network in the East,” Jason Orthner, director of the NCDOT’s Rail Division, said.
A completed S-Line would provide a continuous corridor from Boston to Florida that would support intercity rail service, freight and regional rail, Orthner added.
The S-Line rail project would include placing new track between Norlina and Petersburg, Va., because tracks were removed after rail service ended there in the mid-1980s.
Plans for the S-Line originated in 1992, when the U.S. Department of Transportation designed five high speed rail corridors nationwide. Interest in Warren County began in earnest in 2003, when N.C. Department of Transportation officials outlined high speed rail plans before a crowd of about 300 people at Norlina Volunteer Fire Department. After several local public hearings and a comments period, a proposed route was announced in the early 2010s.
Over the years, plans for the project changed from the originally proposed high speed rail to something more like commuter rail.
More recently, a number of community events were conducted in conjunction with a transit-oriented development planning initiative for communities under consideration as potential stops, including Norlina.
Local residents were introduced to the transit-oriented development study in December 2021 during a pop-up event in downtown Norlina. It was explained that the transit-oriented study is different from the engineering study that will address the type of rail line and service that will be coming through the area. Instead, the TOD study would focus on planning for infrastructure needs if Norlina receives a rail stop.
Monday night, Ryan Brumfield, director of the NCDOT Integrated Mobility Division, said that the TOD study focuses on community engagement to develop a vision for areas around rail stops.
“The top priority is to improve access to transportation for disadvantaged residents,” he said.
The study focuses on such concepts as creating engaging public spaces and supporting a mix of activities and land uses, while also creating better access and mobility, Brumfield indicated.
The vision for Norlina would build upon the area’s railroad heritage, and would include such features as a park on Hyco Street, and pedestrian and bicycle access, he said. Major goals would include attracting more businesses and residents.
The next steps in the process will include the TOD final report, which will include recommendations for the towns and cities under consideration as rail stops and an outline of the steps for implementation.
Other steps will involve mobility hub planning, which will bring in other modes of transportation, and building an S-Line coalition.
At this point, the federal environmental study for the S-Line has been completed, Orthner said.
Brumfield indicated that the project now has the funding that will allow the next phase of design to move forward. He said that work on the mobility hub plan will begin this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.