During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Warrenton Town Board, commissioners took the following action:
• Appropriated existing funds of $2,300 previously given in memory of Warrenton business owner, resident, and town volunteer Mary Hehl for purchase of a bench and plaque to be placed on the sidewalk in front of the Warrenton Post Office. Family members are donating the remainder of the approximate $2,931 cost.
• Approved $3,500 in additional expense for construction of a municipal parking lot behind Nationwide Insurance on South Front Street.
•Approved Asset Management Plans and Capital Improvements Plans for the water system, wastewater collection system, and wastewater treatment plant.
• Referred to the town’s planning board a special use permit application from applicant Grain Hustle, operating as Mill Hill brewery on Madison Street, for a mixed beverage permit.
• Adopted a resolution accepting a state grant of $750,000 for wastewater treatment plant improvements.
The board discussed possible purchase of a used portable restroom unit no longer needed by Glen Raven in Norlina for $35,000 that would allow the town to have public restrooms during events. Concerns expressed included affordability during a tight budget year, and where the unit would be located besides a suggestion of the empty Main Street corner lot where Milano’s restaurant once was. Town Administrator Robert Davie will further pursue cost options with Glen Raven.
Commissioner Mike Coffman reported that upcoming Revitalization Committee events for Saturdays in October include movie nights on Oct. 7 (“Jungle Book”) and Oct. 21 (“Back to the Future”), the Harvest Festival on Oct. 14, and Fright Nite on Oct. 28.
