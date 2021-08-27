Palmer Springs (Va.) Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Annual Fall BBQ Chicken Dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at the firehouse.
Plates will be $10 each and will include BBQ chicken, green beans, boiled potatoes, dessert and water.
Preorders are encouraged and may be made by calling 434-689-2661 prior to 10 p.m. daily. Members of the public are asked to remain in their vehicles when picking up plates.
Registration is underway for the annual Dog Field Trial, an HGA hunt with 10 places per class — Derby and All Age. The entry fee is $30 per dog. Registration may be completed by calling Tommy Clark at 434-689-3037 prior to 10 p.m. daily. Registration will also be accepted during dinner hours on Friday, Sept. 10.
At daylight on Saturday, Sept. 11, the hounds will be cast. Awards and trophies will be presented mid-afternoon.
The BBQ dinner and all activities will be held at the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department firehouse at 1697 Palmer Springs Rd., Palmer Springs, Va., (at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.