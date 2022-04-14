The Warren County Community Remembrance Project Coalition met Saturday to continue its discussion about how to help Warren County residents of all racial and ethnic backgrounds unite to confront the past and build a stronger future together.
The local coalition has taken up the mantle of the Equal Justice Initiative, a project designed to help communities across the country grow stronger by confronting and discussing past injustices.
The nonprofit EJI encourages communities to confront topics, such as lynching, that are difficult to discuss as a means of healing and growth. EJI’s work has included the opening of The Legacy Museum and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala.
The Warren County Community Remembrance Project Coalition grew out of a partnership between a number of organizations and individuals, including the UNC Descendants Project, an ongoing study of lynching’s in North Carolina by UNC-Chapel Hill Professor Glenn Hinson and his students, and the Warren County NAACP.
The partnership focused its work on research related to the Warren County lynching victims whose names were included in the National Memorial for Peace and Justice: Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams.
During Saturday’s meeting, several Community Remembrance Project Coalition members outlined their recent visit to The Legacy Museum. Last month, the group discussed learning opportunities for students such as visiting the museum and participating in an essay contest for high school students sponsored by EJI.
Those attending also discussed the connections between the Coalition’s work and the work of the Warren County Courthouse Square Memorial Committee, which focuses on what to do with the space on Courthouse Square where the Confederate Memorial previously stood. Coalitions members considered how community discussions held as part of the work of both groups may be interconnected.
Members also discussed how to increase local involvement in the Coalition by reaching out to area churches, families and schools.
Those attending Saturday’s meeting observed that discussion that originally centered around Warren County’s participation in the EJI has broadened to much larger consideration. Coalition members requested guidance from the Warren County NAACP on how to move forward.
More information is expected at the Coalition’s May meeting.
