Organizations that partnered to make North Carolina Symphony bass trombonist Matthew Neff’s program at Warren County Memorial Library last week possible are recognized following the special event. Neff’s program was made possible through a partnership between the NC Symphony, the library and Warren County Schools. The Symphony’s Music Discovery program, is funded by PNC Grow Up Great and a grant from the Warren County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation. Pictured, from the left, are Kelly Joyner Lee, North Carolina Community Foundation program officer for Central North Carolina; Jennifer Franks, secretary, and Linda Browne, president, of the Warren County Community Foundation; Sterling Cheston, co-interim director, Warren County Memorial Library; Matthew Neff; and Dr. Rue Lee-Holmes, arts coordinator with Warren County Schools.
