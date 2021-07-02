Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, was awarded the Founders Award at the virtual 2021 NC Convention of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society for key women educators held last April.
The award is given to honor a North Carolina woman who has improved the quality of human life through contributions in education, research, publications and service. NC DKG presents the Founders Award once every two years. The award is the highest honor that NC DKG can bestow. Dr. Cohen is only the 20th woman to receive this honor since the award’s inception in 1983. Recipients do not have to be members of DKG.
Cohen was nominated for this honor by the Gamma Chi Chapter of Warren County and approved by the NC DKG Awards Committee. Due to COVID-19, the actual presentation of her plaque was delayed until recently. Gamma Chi members presenting the plaque included President Evelyn Hall, Awards Committee Chairwoman Dr. Sylvia Alston, and Communications & Marketing Committee Chairwoman Nancy Tunstall.
Cohen and her team work to improve the health, safety and well-being of all North Carolinians. In addition, Cohen leads the COVID-19 response for the state of North Carolina. She has dedicated her life to the pursuit of helping people live healthier lives. After graduating from Yale School of Medicine, she went on to receive a Master’s of Public Health from Harvard. That set her on a career path allowing her to bridge the world of clinical medicine with health policy. She shares her knowledge as an adjunct professor in Health Policy and Management at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Gillings School of Global Public Health. Below are some of Dr. Cohen’s accomplishments:
She helped guide North Carolina through a transition from fee-for-service Medicaid to a model contracted by the state with private insurance companies that are paid pre-determined rates to provide health services. The plan has been nationally recognized for its innovative approach to managed care.
Dr. Cohen implemented a statewide coordinated care network, NCCARE360, to electronically connect those with identified needs to community resources and allow for a feedback loop on the outcomes of that connection.
She spearheaded Healthy Opportunities, an initiative testing the impact of providing high-need Medicaid enrollees with housing, food, transportation, and interpersonal safety interventions to improve public health and reduce costs. As a result, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services authorized $650 million in state and federal Medicaid funding for the Healthy Opportunities initiative.
The Cohen-implemented Opioid Action Plan uses more than $45.5 million in grant funding to fight opioid misuse in the state. Since the plan was launched, overdose deaths declined for the first time in over a decade.
Dr. Cohen spearheaded an Early Childhood Action Plan that presents a vision for better outcomes for North Carolina’s children from birth through age 8, with partners and stakeholders across the state.
Her honors include the “Top 50 in Digital Health” award for DHHS initiatives by Rock Health; one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare in 2019 by Modern Healthcare magazine; and the Leadership in Public Health Practice Award from Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health in 2020 for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic response, including her use of data and ability to communicate with empathy, compassion, and transparency. She was also named the Raleigh News & Observer’s Tar Heel of the Year for 2020.
During her tenure as Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, Cohen has enacted a mentoring program to help place women employees in positions where they can grow. She sums it up in her own words, “Women leaders can be underestimated, overlooked, or misunderstood, but women often have more of the skills needed to excel in the complex, ever-changing, highly matrixed, relationship-driven world of healthcare. Being a good leader requires authenticity. First, you need to know yourself and your strengths, and then you need to build a team around you that complements those strengths and weaknesses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.