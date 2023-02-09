The Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 31 Ebony Rd., on Rt. 903 at the North Carolina/Virginia line, are holding their 13th Annual Catfish Fry Fridays every Friday during Lent from 5-6:30 p.m.
The events are eat in or take out and will be held Feb. 24, March 3,10,17,24 and 31, serving the same farm raised catfish.
Besides the fish, plates include homemade coleslaw, baked beans, hush puppies and homemade desserts with iced tea or coffee. Tickets will be sold at the door. To keep the same quality of fish, the cost will be $17 per plate. All profits go to local charities, Coats for Kids, Pregnancy Center and the needy.
For more information call 252-629-2321 or email bobonc2017@gmail.com. On Fridays call 434-636-6277.
