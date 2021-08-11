Local students will soon conclude their summer vacations and return to class to begin the 2021-22 school year. For some students, today is their last day of summer break.
Warren Early College High School will lead the way this year as students return to class tomorrow (Thursday). Because Warren Early College is aligned to the Vance-Granville Community College calendar, its students will be returning to class much earlier than other students attending schools in the Warren County school district.
The next local school to begin the 2021-22 academic year will be Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister, which will begin classes on Monday, Aug. 16.
Norlina Christian School students will return on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Warren County schools following the traditional calendar — Mariam Boyd and Vaughan elementary Schools, Northside K-8 School, Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School — will begin the 2021-22 school year on Monday, Aug. 23.
The Warren County Board of Education was scheduled to hear a report about COVID-19 precautions, especially regarding face coverings, during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday. That meeting had not concluded at press time.
Many local schools have also provided guidelines to parents through letters and their websites. For additional information about precautions for the 2021-22 school year, contact your child’s school.
