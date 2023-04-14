Palmer Springs (Va.) Volunteer Fire Department will host a fried chicken dinner fundraiser on Friday, April 28, from 5-7 p.m., drive-through or dine in.
Plates will include fried chicken, green beans, boiled potatoes, roll, dessert and water for $12 each.
Preorders are highly encouraged and may be placed by calling 434-689-2631 or 434-689-2661 prior to 10 p.m. daily. Preorders will be accepted until 10 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Rd. (the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road) in Palmer Springs, Va.
