Arrest reports
• Kinte Sneed, 45, of Plum Nutty Road, Henderson, was arrested on June 27 and charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. He has confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $2,500 secured bond and appeared in Warren County District Court on July 5.
• John Plummer IV, 37, of Boyd Stegall Road, Warrenton, was arrested on June 28 and charged with speeding, driving while license revoked (impaired) and operate a vehicle with no insurance, all misdemeanors. Bond was set at $1,000 secured. Plumner is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on July 18.
• Kerri Winn Pocsi, 43, of Lizard Creek Road, Henrico, was arrested on June 30 and charged with simple assault, assault by pointing a gun and injury to real property, all misdemeanors. She was confined in the WCDC under $1,500 secured bond and appeared in Warren County District Court on July 5.
• Karl G. Jiggetts, Jr., 26, of Makara Road, Macon, was arrested on June 29 and charged with felony aggravated assault. He was confined in the WCDC under $90,000 secured bond. Jiggetts is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on July 19,
• Shaquille Markel Daniel, 28, of N. Cooper Drive, Warrenton, turned himself in to the magistrate on July 5 on charges of failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $100 secured. Daniel is scheduled to appear in court in Franklin County on July 19.
• James Alexander Powell, 27, of Eaton Ferry Road, Macon turned himself in on June 29 on charges of misdemeanor driving while license revoked and failure to wear a seat belt. He was confined in the WCDC under $500 secured bond. Powell is scheduled to appear in court in Warren County on Sept. 13.
Incident reports
• On June 17, Christina Berkoben of N. Oak Drive, Littleton reported an incident of larceny (breaking into home).
• On June 19, Brian Edward Watkins of Hwy. 58, Warrenton, reported a case of burglary/breaking and entering in which a three-month old pit bull was stolen.
• On June 19, Brandon King of US Hwy. 1 North, Norlina, reported an incident of second-degree trespass, and injury to personal and real property. Damage to a grass field was reported.
• On June 20, Gerald Estes of South Hill, Va., reported a case of credit card fraud at a US Hwy. 158 East, Warrenton, address. A credit/debit card was reported stolen.
• On June 21, Lyman Charles Shipley III of Canaan Shores Road, Littleton, reported an incident of extortion/blackmail and communicating threats (involing an undisclosed amount of money) at a Lizard Creek Road, Littleton, address.
• On June 21, Lisa Gibson of Queen Avenue, Warrenton, reported an incident of bad checks. She reported receiving a bad check in the amount of $1,925.
• On June 22, Lake Gaston Sweepstakes (Quantam Games) on Elams Road, Littleton, reported an incident of burglary/breaking and entering, larceny, and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (breaking into the business and stealing a safe).
• On June 26, Jeanelle Johnson of Nutbush Drive, Manson, reported that someone attempted to enter her vehicle while she was at Buchanan’s Store on Drewry-Virginia Line Road.
• On June 26, Donna Anderson of Indianapolis, Ind., reported that a water pump was stolen from a Hidden Creek Lane, Warrenton, address.
• On June 26, Linwood Keith Smith of Baltimore Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of burglary/breaking and entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny (entering residence/damaging/taking property).
• On June 27, Janice Henderson of Mosby Forest Drive, Littleton, reported an incident of injury to personal and real property (damaging her vehicle).
• On June 28, Donna Abbott of Manson Axtell Road, Norlina, reported an incident of destruction/damage/vandalism of property (shooting into porch window).
• On June 28, Ralie Darren Richardson of Dancing Horse Drive, Warrenton, reported an armed robbery. He reported that he was beaten, pistol whipped and robbed.
• On June 29, Tatiyonna Shawnee Johnson of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Warrenton, reported an incident of motor vehicle theft. A automobile valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.
• On June 29, Pernell’s Grocery on US Hwy. 401, Warrenton reported an incident of burglary/breaking and entering (entering store without permission). Reported stolen was $4,000.
• On June 29, Eddie Bullock of US Hwy. 401, Warrenton, reported an incident of destruction/damage/vandalism of property (tires slashed with a sharp object) at a Davis Hyman Road, Norlina, address.
• On July 2, Justin Shamar Fountain of US Hwy. 1 North, Norlina, reported an incident of injury to real property (firing into unoccupied dwelling).
• On July 3, Charles McDaniel of Kenly reported an incident of larceny at a Connell Road, Warrenton, address. Reported stolen was a firearm valued at $500.
• On July 3, George Hargrove of Cole Farm Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of shots fired.
• On July 4, Nathan Marlowe of West Winds Road, Macon, reported a stolen wallet with credit/debit cards and stolen boat.
• On July 4, John Robert Limer of Dunn Lane, Norlina, reported that a trailer license plate was stolen.
• On July 4, James Davis of Willis Pinnell Road, Norlina, reported an incident of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury at a Cool Springs School Road, Norlina, address.
• On June 26, Chad David Yandell of Hwy. 158 West, Norlina reported an incident of aggravated assault (struck in the head with a knife).
• On July 6, Deborah Vaughan of Louisburg reported an incident of motor vehicle theft at a Hwy. 58, Warrenton, address. Reported stolen were a Chevy Impala valued at $1,800, Massey Ferguson valued at $5,000, bush hog, and Pontiac valued at $1,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.