Warren Family Institute, Inc. will be hosting a drive-through school supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. until all supplies are given away.
In partnership with Korita Steverson, owner of Mag’s Market Place, and Dollar Tree, the drive-through event will be held in the parking lot of the former JustSave gocery, located at 307 East Macon St., Warrenton.
School supplies were donated by area churches, organizations, businesses and individuals. WFI expressed appreciation to the community for the donations that made the event possible. Through community support, WFI has provided school supply giveaways for over 17 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.