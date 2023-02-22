Warren County Schools has named Reneka Andrews, Mariam Boyd Elementary School Math instructional coach, as its Teacher of the Year.
Originally from Washington, D.C., she recalled that she loved playing school while she was growing up.
“It was something I always did,” Andrews said. “Teaching has always been a part of me.”
She didn’t realized how much teaching was part of her family’s history until more recently when she was studying her father’s family tree.
“I come from a family of teachers,” Andrews said.
Saying that she had great teachers growing up, Andrews described the inspiration that they and other educators brought to her life. In particular, she noted that her middle school principal referred to the school as the “university.”
“It was planted in my mindset early on that you have to be better than the neighborhood you grew up in. You always strive to be better,” Andrews said.
Her high school offered business and finance programs designed to help students prepare for careers in business fields. Andrews said that these programs were especially important for students because they enabled the young people to envision themselves working in these fields.
These programs enabled her to take some college classes while she was still in high school and continued her education at Bowie State University in Maryland, where she was majoring in Accounting.
“Near the end of the third year of college, I felt a strong urge to teach,” Andrews said.
What could she do? She wanted to find a way to teach, but she was so close to completing her Accounting degree. A possible solution came when she picked up a friend at Howard University in Washington, D.C. The friend, an Education major, suggested the Teach For America program. Through the program, people from various majors commit to teaching for two years in low-income communities to further the organization’s goal of expanding opportunities for all students.
Andrews praised God for making a way for her to pursue her dream of teaching. She graduated from Bowie State University with an Accounting degree and entered the Teach For America program, which included six weeks of training.
Andrews was recommended by her former sixth-grade teacher for a teaching position before Teach For America assigned her to a school district. However, this was no ordinary position to Andrews. She would be succeeding her former third-grade teacher, who was retiring.
“I was honored to take that teacher’s position and to have my sixth-grade teacher have that much confidence in me,” Andrews said.
During her first two years of teaching, Andrews’ former teacher mentored her in everything from developing lesson plans to handling behavior.
That was the start of a teaching career that has now spanned more than 25 years. The wife of Warren County native Corey Andrews, she has spent much of that time in this region of North Carolina. She has taught in both Vance County and Warren County schools.
In Warren County, Andrews has taught at both the elementary and high school levels. At Warren County High School, she was the program manager and Math instructional coach for the 8+ Program, a dropout prevention program designed to help over-aged middle school students move toward high school graduation.
At Mariam Boyd, Andrews has taught kindergarten through third grades, in addition to serving in her current position as Math instructional coach.
Today, she applies the lessons she learned from her teachers and from her pastor, the Rev. Curtis Palmer, especially in being a role model for students and staff members, and modeling behaviors that she wants to see from her students.
Andrews has realized that she has always been the type of teacher who “gets” difficult students, whether they are just shy or have behavioral problems.
She loves working with all of her students. Andrews hopes to instill in her students the values that her teachers taught her, especially that where you grew up has no impact on whether you can achieve your dreams.
For her, it is important to allow students to grow at their own rate. She works to find strategies to help them continue to grow.
“I’m here to show what love and respect look like and to instill the joy of learning,” Andrews said. “Every child in class will grow if you put in the effort. Growth can be academic or behavioral.”
She didn’t set being named Teacher of the Year as one of her goals. She just loves to teach and to help other teachers, especially those beginning their educational careers. Instead, Andrews views the title as a platform to serve as a voice for teachers, to encourage other teachers to share their thoughts, ideas and needs so that they can provide the best education for their students.
