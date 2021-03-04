The Warrenton Town Board plans to appoint a new member to its ranks at its monthly meeting Monday night from among three town citizens who expressed interest: Palmer W. “Woody” King, Jr., Edna M. Scott, and Deborah E. Speer.
The vacancy on the seven-member board came following the resignation in December of Commissioner Tom Hardy, who stepped down due to a new code of conduct from the N.C. Magistrates Association prohibiting magistrates from holding elected office. Hardy is employed as chief magistrate for Warren County.
Town residents interested in being on the board were invited to submit Statements of Interest to Serve and additional information by a February deadline.
Monday night, the three candidates may address the board, if they choose, during the time normally allotted for citizen comments at the board’s regular monthly meeting.
Town Administrator Robert Davie explained that, following a method from the UNC School of Government, rather than using a nominations process, all three citizens will be considered for the seat. He said that board members will vote by paper ballot for the person they wish to see fill the vacancy, and any board member attending the meeting virtually or by phone will text his or her vote to him. Davie will read aloud all votes for the record and tabulate them.
A majority vote of a quorum of the board will determine the outcome. If the vote ends in a tie, Mayor Walter Gardner would cast the tie-breaking vote.
The newly appointed town commissioner will be sworn in at the board’s April meeting and will have to run for office in November if he or she wishes to remain in office.
