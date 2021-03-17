Warren County Schools will ask for $5.67 million in funds from the county as part of its budget request for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The board of education approved the budget request during its March 9 regular meeting.
The county allocated $5.43 million to the school system in its budget for the current fiscal year.
Warren County Schools divides its budget request into categories which designate how funding will be allocated.
The school system has designated a total of $5.11 million for its local budget, which includes a range of categories involved in its overall function. Of that total, Warren County Schools will request $5.07 million from the county and allocate $38,094 from fines and forfeitures. No funding is appropriated from fund balance, or cash reserves, to balance the budget.
Funding is designated for regular school system functions as follows:
• Regular instructional support: $566,787
• Special population services: $13,215
• Alternative programs and services: $87,167
• School leadership services: $28,471
• Co-curricular services: $132,807
• School based support services: $1,000
• Support and development services: $298,493
• Technology support services: $216,532
• Operational support services: $1,466,514
• Finance and human resources support services: $475,246
• System-wide pupil support services: $42,557
• Policy, leadership and public relations services: $670,736
• Community services: $52,656
• Payments to other governmental units: $1,062,017.
Warren County Schools has also identified $1.63 million in priority needs that it would like to address in the upcoming fiscal year. Of that total, the school system will request $435,000 from the county and will apply to use state lottery funds to cover the remainder.
A breakdown of the identified priority needs is as follows:
• Band instruments: $50,000
• Textbooks for all schools (to finish the work to provide new math textbooks): $250,000
• Literacy/reading development program: $50,000
• Repairs to Warren County High School roof: $85,000 in state lottery funds
• Replacement of Warren County Middle School roof: $1.11 million in state lottery funds and $85,000 in county taxes
The school system began the budget process with a much more extensive list of priority needs identified by teachers, principals and other school staff members, but designated these as the most important for the upcoming fiscal year.
Warren County Schools will ask the county for $160,393 to operate the Warren County Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy at Warren County High School. A breakdown of the request is as follows:
• Personnel: $57,393
• Workshops/conferences: $16,000
• Supplies: $25,000
• Parent outreach/involvement: $5,000
• STEM competitions: $12,000
• Equipment: $15,000
• SEMAA summer session: $30,000
Because the school board approved the budget request during last week’s meeting, it was scheduled to be provided to the county on March 10. The new fiscal year will begin on July 1.
