The members of the Gamma Kappa Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., which includes Warren County members, recently partnered with the administration, faculty and staff of West Oxford Elementary School to expedite a campus cleanup day. The project was led by Brother Roy Hunt, a member of the Summer 2023 intake class of the chapter.
“Service is one of the essential aspects of our fraternity,” stated the Rev. Bro. Charles Walton, chapter president. He further expressed that “Our founders believed that those of us who had been privileged to attain higher education were now obligated to reach back and assist the other members of our community.”
As part of the intake class activities, all new initiates are required to plan, initiate, and expedite a community service project which is aligned with the principles of the fraternity, namely Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service. Because the local chapter is replete with several educators, members felt that its class should lead out with an education focused project. Brother Hunt, project organizer, was able to procure donations from Lowes Hardware and other community partners to facilitate this event. The intake class has other projects planned in the near future to complement the outreach efforts of the chapter.
As the chapter continue to receive inquiries regarding membership in the organization, it is pleased to announce that a fall intake class is starting on Sept. 11. If you are a man who has a college degree, a high moral character and a desire to make an indelible and impactful difference in the community, the chapter welcomes your consideration of the organization. You may visit the website www.gks1954.org or contact the Rev. Bro. Charles Walton, chapter president, at 252-213-0206, or Bro. Christopher Anderson, Esq., intake coordinator at 919-819-5351 for more information.
