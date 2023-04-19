During its April regular meeting, the Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a request from Kerr Tar Area Transportation Authority to provide an additional $75,000 in funding for the current fiscal year. The designated funding source is the county’s fund balance, or cash reserves.
According to its website, the public transportation service known as KARTS has served Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance counties since 1983. Residents of the four counties utilize KARTS for transportation related to medical appointments, the pharmacy, the grocery store, work and other activities.
County Manager Vincent Jones told commissioners that KARTS is requesting an additional $75,000 in funding for fiscal year 2023 from each of the four counties that utilize its services after realizing additional operational needs.
He noted that KARTS moved into a new facility in 2020. With the new facility came additional operating and maintenance expenses beyond what was budgeted. Jones said that KARTS utilized American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover these expenses. However, those funds have now been spent.
Information comparing the public transportation service’s budget in 2018 and 2023 was provided by KARTS Interim Finance Manager Tonya Moore on behalf of Interim Executive Director Dr. Mary L. Young and included in the April meeting’s agenda packet.
According to the information, the budget for fiscal year 2018, when KARTS was housed in rental property, totaled $117,280. The budget included office rental (utilities), lease equipment, insurance and expenses related to such needs as computer equipment.
By comparison, the fiscal year 2023 budget totals $524,400, which includes $268,000 designated for insurance, $60,000 for computer technical service and $48,000 for repairs and main (building). Other expenses relate to such needs as utilities, maintenance and equipment.
The document notes that the increase in the budget from 2018 to 2023 reflects an increase in expenses of $33,927 per month and $407,120.
The county budget for fiscal year 2023 allocated $56,588 to KARTS. Jones told commissioners that the county has already extended these budgeted funds to the public transportation service.
The request for additional funding this fiscal year is described in a document sent by KARTS to its county partners. In it, Moore notes that the amount specified in the request doesn’t include the public transportation funding request summary outlined by the NC Department of Transportation’s grant application allocation.
During the Warren County Commissioners’ budget goal setting work session earlier this year, it was noted that KARTS requested $70,392 in a match to support a $1.57 million grant to fund the purchase of 12 new vans. The match is being requested from each of the counties that KARTS serves.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Approved a bid received from Carolina Recreation & Design in the amount of $71,614.85 for the picnic shelter project at the Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park in the Soul City community.
• In relation to the water system asset inventory and assessment work project: approved a resolution accepting state reserve grant funds in the amount of $150,000 from North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to perform asset inventory and assessment work, and approved an agreement with Rivers & Associates for the asset inventory and assessment project.
• In relation to the Pleasant Hill Pump Station Replacement Project: approved a resolution accepting an American Rescue Plan grant offer of $155,000 for North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, and approved an agreement with Rivers & Associates for design and engineering services for the pump station replacement project.
• Approved an American Rescue Plan project ordinance indentifying that the board authorizes the spent of $250,000 of ARPA funding for broadband, providing matching funds to the Charter/Spectrum GREAT Grant award and $50,000 to support a Community and Economic and Economic Development initiative to provide marketing support for small businesses in the county as part of the overall marketing campaign for the county. Warren County Community & Economic Development Director Charla Duncan noted that the small businesses themselves do not receive ARPA funding. Warren County received $3.8 million in ARPA funds. The board action leaves a balance of $3.5 million.
• Approved reclassification of human resources technician to human resources assistant manager to reflect expanded duties that will assist and complement the HR manager position and offer an opportunity for advancement that does not current exist with the HR technician position and position description. The new classification falls under county salary grade 27, which, according to the county job classification schedule, carries a minimum salary of $45,052, midpoint of $57,41 and maximum salary of $69,830.
• Approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado in the amount of $54,107.12 from Team Chevrolet of Swansboro for Emergency Services.
• Approved Thomas & Hultan for scope of work and associated costs for planning services for multi-modal pathway not to exceed $100,000.
• Approved a resolution supporting the naming of a section of Interstate 85 from the Vance/Warren County line to exit 226 as the Congresswoman Eva Clayton Highway.
• Approved an application for fee waiver from Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School for the graduation ceremony scheduled for June 2 at the Warren County Armory Civic Center.
• Appointed Kathy Harris to the Kerr-Tar Regional Aging Advisory Council for a three-year appointment.
• Appointed Eric Copeland to the Library Board of Trustees for a three-year term.
• Appointed John Franz to a first term on the Lake Gaston Weed Control Council. The appointment is for a three-year term.
• Appointed County Manager Vincent Jones as alternate to Warren County appointees to the Kerr-Tar Council of Governments Board.
• During the public comments portion of the meeting, heard expressions of appreciation for supporting the Warrenton Missionary Baptist Church food ministry and the Warren County Boys and Girls Club.
• Recognized the county’s Finance Department for receiving the fiscal year 2023 Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association.
• Approved proclamations designating the following: April 23-29 as National Library Week, April as Public Health Month, April 30-May 1 as the 68th Annual Stewardship Week, April 9-15 as National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week, April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and April 9-15 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
