Filing for the Nov. 7 municipal elections opened strong with six candidates vying for office in Warren County’s incorporated towns of Macon, Norlina and Warrenton.
As of noon on Tuesday, the following candidates had filed for election or re-election:
• For Macon town commissioner: W. Loyd King (incumbent)
• For Norlina mayor: Glenn D. Fields
• For Norlina town commissioner: Denny Burrows (incumbent)
• For Warrenton town commissioner: Dian Sourelis, Bobby Tippett and John E. Blalock (incumbent)
Macon and Norlina residents will vote for the position of mayor and for all five seats on the town board.
Warrenton has a seven-member board, which has staggered terms. Residents of the county seat will vote for four members of the town board.
The filing period began on Friday and will close at noon on Friday, July 21.
To be eligible to vote in the election, voters must live in the municipality for at least 30 days before Election Day. The voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day.
For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or visit ncsbe.gov.
