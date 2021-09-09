This fall, the Vance and Granville offices of N.C. Cooperative Extension are partnering with the NC Forest Service to host a series of six classes with a focus on “Getting to Know Your Land.”
The series will cover everything from plant identification to pond, pasture and woodlot management, providing a broad overview of practices that help landowners get the most benefit from the natural resources on their property.
The classes are scheduled on Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, 15 and 29; Nov. 19; and Dec. 3 and 17. Sessions will offer a mix of classroom instruction and in-the-field learning. Classes are free, but registration is required.
For sdetails and to register, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/knowyourland, or call 252-438-8188 or 919-603-1350.
