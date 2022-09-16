St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church is taking orders for several food items that will be available at its Nov. 5 Church Bazaar. They include:
• Filipino vegetable egg rolls, $6 per order (six in each order)
• Filipino lumpia, $6 per order (six in each order)
• Polish white cheddar pierogis, $ 7 per order (12 in each order)
Orders should be made by Oct. 10 by mail with check to: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 31 Ebony Road Ebony, VA. 23845. Orders may be picked up Nov. 5 at the Church Bazaar.
For more information call 434-636-6277.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church also has outside vendor spaces available for the Fall Bazaar. For more information, contact Anne O’Neill at 252-308-0493.
