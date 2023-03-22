Warren County resident Alphonso Green and his grandson, Jaylen Green, spent a little over two years and traveled more than 3,500 miles to locate and photograph all 109 churches in the county, along with two churches in neighboring Halifax County.
Alphonso Green, a Warren County resident, has been a photographer for 48 years.
“It started as a hobby,” he said. “I would take photographs of different things.”
Green became interested in photography through his first cousin, who enjoyed taking photographs. Green’s mother passed away when he was young, and he didn’t have a photograph of her. His first cousin gave him a photograph when he was 22.
Green had been taking photographs for 15 years when this favorite hobby grew into something more. People contacted Green to take photographs of weddings, banquets, and church and community events.
Grandson Jaylen Green, a Vance County resident, asked to help his grandfather, and began helping him at events. A photography partnership was born.
For the past 20 years, Alphonso Green wanted to take photographs of all of the churches in Warrenton, but work and church obligations forced him to put this dream on hold. He still wanted to complete this project for the Warren County community and for the Lord.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, altering normal work, worship and leisure activities for everyone. Instead of just sitting around, Green saw this time as an opportunity to pursue his longtime dream. If he needed to contact anyone about a church location or to obtain permission to be on the property outside normal church hours, the people he needed to reach would likely be at home.
On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Green and his grandson began their photographic journey. They worked during the spring and early summer, before it got too hot. Then they resumed their work in the fall and continued until it became too cold.
He and Jaylen located many churches through newspaper church page listings, and they found others as they drove through the county. Some, like Reedy Creek Baptist Church, were hard to find. Green was also unfamiliar with locations of churches across the lake.
He said that his grandson was great help not only in locating churches, but also in composing photographs and other aspects of the process.
“I don’t think I could have ever done it without my grandson,” Green said. “He did at least 70 percent of the work.”
Alphonso and Jaylen Green watched the sun and weather to determine the best days to photograph churches. Early morning or in the evening before the sun went down seemed to be the best times of day. Jaylen Green was in charge of determining the best position for the camera based upon the angle of the sun.
On Saturday, June 30, 2022, the grandfather and grandson duo completed their task, which they considered to be more of a labor of love. The project involved taking photographs not just of church buildings, but also of church signs so that they could be matched for easy identification.
Alphonso and Jaylen Green compiled the photographs in a photo album with images of the church sign and the church building on facing pages. When he opened the album, Alphonso Green could point recall the name of a number of the churches by viewing the photograph of the church building. In the case of churches with similar styles, he took a closer look at his photograph or the photograph of the sign.
The photograph of his church, Whites Grove Christian Church in Norlina, where he serves as a deacon, is probably among his favorites, but, for Green, all of his church photographs are his favorites. He pointed out some churches as being among the county’s oldest. Others he pointed out due to architectural features or the beauty of the church grounds.
Green noted that there will be one more church building in the community: the new Revolutionary Life Church building on Highway 43, which is currently under construction.
Green is grateful that his photography skills have enabled him to create a visual record of local churches. Photography remains one of his favorite activities.
“It’s something I loved to do,” he said.
Alphonso Green would like to display his collection of church photographs in a Warren County location for the public to see. Those interested in displaying his photographs may contact him at 252-915-1841.
