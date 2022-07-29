Katelyn Richardson, 2022 graduate of Warren Early College High School, has been awarded a $10,000 academic scholarship from Triangle North Healthcare Foundation.
Richardson, who will attend Winston-Salem State University and major in Nursing, is one of four high school graduates in the region to receive the award.
The scholarships were presented during a reception honoring the scholars on Thursday, July 21, at the Foundation office in Henderson. Foundation board members, school personnel, and family members of the recipients joined the celebration.
The scholarship program was launched in February with invitations to each of the high schools in the region to nominate one candidate for the $10,000 award. Nominees had to have a minimum GPA of 2.5 with plans to pursue careers in health care. From those students nominated, one scholar per county was selected to receive the $10,000 scholarship.
Other scholarship recipients were:
• Jacqueline Calamaco-Conde of Franklinton High School, who will attend Wake Technical Community College and major in Nursing.
• Cameron Overton, graduate of Vance County Early College High School, who will attend East Carolina University, majoring in Biology, with plans to become a cytotechnologist.
• Kimberly Berry, from South Granville High School, who will attend Vance-Granville Community College and major in Nursing.
Funding for Triangle North Healthcare Foundation’s scholarship programs is made possible through a gift from the estates of Dr. Andrew and Felcie Newcomb. More information about the Foundation’s scholarship and grant programs is available at the website, www.tnhfoundation.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.