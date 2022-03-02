Some of Erica Easterling’s fondest memories of growing up involve watching her father, Norato, as he built furniture and other household items out of wood. These pieces were not only functional, but also beautiful reflections of the talents of a skilled craftsman.
Not long ago, Easterling drew inspiration from her father’s love of woodworking to learn a new skill herself — pyrography, or wood burning — which soon grew into her business, The Rustic Owl.
“My father was my inspiration,” the local entrepreneur said last week. “I’ve always been crafty. My father always built things.”
As Easterling helped Norato as he worked, she grew to share his love of wood. As she grew older, Easterling knew she wanted to work with wood, but she would have to decide how she would work with the natural material her father loved so much.
Last year, she found her woodworking niche. While recovering from surgery, Easterling decided to try pyrography and picked up the skill on her own, learning by trial and error.
One year later, The Rustic Owl specializes in making designs to order for homes, businesses, churches and more. Easterling began her business with plans to craft custom cutting boards, and it grew from there. She has worked with various sizes and shapes of wood, but there is something about wood rounds that she especially loves.
She can supply wood for projects, but customers have provided their own as well. Easterling did not refer to any one type of wood as being best for pyrography, but noted that lighter woods tend to show designs better. Customers should also keep in mind that types of wood that are not good for using in a fireplace are also more difficult to use for wood burning.
At this point, The Rustic Owl’s most popular products are portraits. Customers supply a photograph that they would like to be replicated, and Easterling uses a computer program to produce a stencil of the design. Then, she uses carbon paper to hand trace the design onto the wood, often taking more than an hour to complete that step of the process. After that, Easterling uses wood burning tools to bring the design to life.
Business logos are becoming popular as well. A clean image of the logo, such as the design on a business card, can be scanned to produce a stencil. Easterling then follows the same process for transferring the design onto wood for burning.
Cutting boards remain in demand, especially for couples wanting to add a personal touch to an everyday item with their names and wedding date. A number of customers request that a loved one’s favorite recipe be transferred to a cutting board as a memorial. Especially meaningful for Easterling was making cutting board showing recipes from her mother, Barbara.
For Christmas, Easterling made ornaments with holiday designs, such as snowmen, or memorials of loved ones.
The amount of time needed to complete a project depends upon its size and the details involved. Easterling estimated that ornaments take about 45 minutes to complete, which portraits take five to six hours. Her largest piece so far, a six-foot “Enter to worship, depart to serve” design for a local church, took about seven hours to complete.
The Warrenton area has generated much of Easterling’s business. However, her ties to the local community extend back many years through her family, the Haithcocks.
Easterling loves that The Rustic Owl has allowed her to find her niche in Warren County doing something she enjoys.
“I enjoy making people happy with the pieces I make,” she said. “I enjoy bringing their pieces out. It brings back special memories, especially the smell of the wood. It brings back memories of helping my father build things.”
Find The Rustic Owl on Instagram @therusticowl2021. For more information, email therusticowl2021@gmail.com.
