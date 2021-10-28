Downtown Warrenton eateries Robinson Ferry Restaurant & Spirits and Chilly Chicken Creamery this month announced plans to close, although Chilly Chicken could return next season in a different format.
The announcements came on the businesses’ social media platforms.
Zayne Taber, his wife, Kristen Baughman Taber, and Ryan Grimm took over ownership of Robinson Ferry from Michael Ring and Angela Whitney in 2019. Grimm served in the dual role of restaurant operator and chef, bringing his personal touch to new menu items such as maple and bourbon brined pork chops, shrimp and scallop risotto, and braised short ribs with mushroom ragu to customer favorites from the restaurant’s past menus. Grimm also expanded the restaurant’s selection of wines and beers to include locally produced and craft options.
The restaurant’s social media posts site a potential sale of the building in which it is housed on Warrenton’s Main Street as leading to the decision to close. Appreciation is given to customers who have made wine dinners, music nights, celebrations and Friday night dinners and drinks special.
Robinson Ferry will continue to operate through Oct. 29, when a special Halloween event is planned.
Grimm came to the Warrenton eatery from WatersView Restaurant at Lake Gaston, where he will be returning in November. On social media, WatersView announced that Grimm would become executive chef and partner.
Chilly Chicken Creamery, opened in the summer of 2020, bringing an ice cream shop to Main Street that offered traditional favorites along with a touch of flair with seasonal flavors. Offerings from its first week of operation included Black Forest, cherry cheesecake, cookies and cream, salted caramel, chocolate hazelnut, strawberry, peach tea, blueberry lemon, and non-alcoholic, non-dairy pina colada.
In recent weeks, Grimm added fall flavors to the daily offerings. Chilly Chicken closed out its season on Oct. 17.
While the Robinson Ferry and Chilly Chicken teams had not spoken with the newspaper about future plans before press time, the Creamery’s social media posts suggest that Chilly Chicken could return in the form of a food truck serving ice cream at festivals and other events.
Both businesses’ social media posts suggest that additional information will be announced soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.