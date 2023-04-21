Pink With A Passion held its Second Annual Walkathon, Fight Cancer In All Colors, on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Warren County Recreation Complex. While growing in numbers, Pink With A Passion is large, strong and mighty in making an impact within Warren County and surrounding communities.
In addition to having beautiful weather and clear Carolina blue skies, the Cancer Walk was motivating, upbeat and cheerful. As registered walkers completed their third walk around the track at approximately 10:45 Saturday morning, they were congratulated as music played along with cheers from the PWAP Pink Warriors cheerleaders and many onlookers.
This year’s theme, “Fight Cancer in All Colors,” recognizes different types of cancer through ribbons of various colors. One of those that is identifiable to many is the pink ribbon representing breast cancer.
Pink with A Passion is a local nonprofit organization born out of love, compassion, education and a desire to help women fighting breast cancer, originated in 2017. After much hard work and dedication, they have evolved into an organization that helps patients and their families who are battling all types of cancer. The current members of Pink With A Passion are Elaine White, Barbara Baker, Arlene McCaffity, Notoya Woodard, Carlotta Woodard, Elaine T. Smith, Bertha Goodson, Corie Simmons, Sadie Lee and Amena Wilson. Volunteers in Training are Mary Parham and Tracy Johnson.
Some participants walked to celebrate winning the battle with cancer, some walked in support of a friend or family member living with cancer, and some walked in memory of someone who passed away from cancer. Before the start of the walk, I talked to Michele Stallings, Warren County resident, who stated, “When I saw it advertised, I saw that it wasn’t specifically for breast cancer, but for all cancers, and last July, I lost my mother to cancer, and I’m doing this in honor of her today.” Charles Wilson walked in honor of his daughter, a breast cancer survivor and Pink With A Passion member, and Carlotta Woodard was happy and thankful when she said that she is an 11-year breast cancer survivor and just finished taking her 10-year chemotherapy pill.
Pink With A Passion has a longstanding dedication to providing education and resources as members encourage people to get their recommended preventative cancer screenings and regular doctor’s visits. This year’s cancer walk included a celebration of the North Carolina Medicaid Expansion by Syene Jamin, as well as guest speakers from Duke Primary Care, Maria Parham Oncology Clinic, Victoria Mare Peterman and Carolina Breast Studies.
Pink With A Passion operates by donations and fundraisers, such as plate/stew sales and raffle ticket sales, giving those funds back to the community in the form of care packages and financial support to help with various needs during treatments, such as doctor’s visit co-pays and gas to get to those doctor’s visits.
President Amena Wilson stated, “It is amazing to see so many beautiful people. God held back the rain and cleared up the skies for today, and I am grateful for the love, joy, cheer and support!” Wilson thanked this year’s sponsors, The Wright Place, Hendricks Insurance, Krispy Kreme, Walmart, Food Lion, Target, Vision Designs by Jeanine, and Black Voters Matter.
Wilson said over 150 people registered upon entering the event, but predicted an estimated 200 plus attendees throughout the day, as some did not register. The day’s events also included celebration and recognition of survivors through prayer, poetry, testimonies, a candle lighting ceremony and a balloon release. Vendors, food trucks, music and face painting for the children made the event fun and pleasurable for all.
Donations can be mailed to Pink With A Passion at P.O. Box 315, Warrenton, NC 27589; and can be sent through cash app $PWAP1. If you have questions about the organization or would like to purchase a Pink with A Passion T-shirt, contact Amena Wilson at 252-213-5735 or Elaine White at 443-983-7472.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To get in contact with her, visit tajones.org.
