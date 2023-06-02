On May 16, the Lake Gaston Ladies Club held its monthly meeting at Pleasant Hill Christian Church Family Life Center in Gasburg, Va. President Susan Zimmerman opened the meeting and welcomed 218 ladies and a number of guests. The LGLC currently has 528 members and 21 activity groups.
In honor of the nine past presidents who were in attendance, the table decorations were reminiscent of a tea party, and many of the ladies donned their favorite hats or fascinators. Special recognition was given to the following past presidents: Janet Lenahan (2019-2021), Valerie Ruch (2017-2019), Linda Weingarten (2015-2017), Liz Boyce (2013-2015), Peggy Donochod (2010-2011), Vickie Evans (2006-2008), Laura Kolb (2003-2005), Janene Rehder (2005-06), and Suzie Bumgarner (1979-80).
Sharon Murrell, posing as Margery Merriweather Howell (of Boston) and Wentworth (of Raleigh), entertained the ladies with a humorous presentation on the history of tea.
Kim Fritz led the ladies in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “God Bless America.” Vice President Valerie Ruch announced the special anniversaries, new grandmothers/great-grandmothers, and May birthdays. Pat DeJesu won the monthly birthday surprise gift for May.
The LGLC Gastonettes, under the direction of Janice Thompson, performed a program of music including a timeless favorite, “Shenandoah,” and a selection of 14 American folk songs. In addition, the Gastonettes’ Bell Ringers “wowed” the ladies with a series of songs known as “Bingo’s Travels,” along with “Do Lord.” The Gastonettes were accompanied by Carol Seidel on keyboard, and Mary Gugler was the percussionist. Special guest on the guitar was Debbie Youngblood’s husband, Wilson, and they led everyone in singing a medley of John Denver tunes.
Anne Venena offered a special devotion centered around a “hands” theme, and lunch was catered by The Kitchen Table, Gasburg.
Vickie Evans, Chair of the 2023-24 Nominating Committee, installed the following board members for the coming year: President Valerie Ruch, Vice President Jennifer Allman, Treasurer Susie Bersch, Assistant Treasurer Donna Jeter, Corresponding Secretary Jane Akom, Recording Secretary Karen Wrigley, Luncheon Chair Mary Lou Kellogg, Luncheon Treasurer Nancy Arena, Program Chair Pat Trainum, Membership Chair Debbie Gravanda, Newsletter Editor Cat Mohan, Assistant Newsletter Editor Irene Purdy, Communications Chair Barb Jones, Publicity Chair Kathy Pfleger, Parliamentarian Georgia Holder, Webmaster Carol Weigel and Past President Susan Zimmerman.
Appreciation for the standing group chairs and the newly installed board members was expressed by President Zimmerman. An impatiens plant from Littleton Plant Farm was given to each of these ladies, along with the nine past presidents in attendance.
Susie Bumgarner, a member since 1977 and a past president, was recognized for celebrating her 90th birthday this past January.
As a part of the recent Red Hot Mommas Derby Party and fundraising activity which netted in excess of $800, three ladies received rose bouquets for Win, Place, and Show positions for “their horses”: Terrell Jones (12), Kimberly Sminkey (6) and Sylvia Alston (3). The red roses were donated by Gavin’s House of Flowers in South Hill, Va.
The Giving Bucket donations on the tables will be given to the Ladies of the Lake, a cancer support team that assists patients living in the Lake area. Wanda Williams won $100 in the Charitable Giving raffle. Becky Mendys, the winner of the “find the secret phrase” in the Newsletter contest, received a $10 gift card to Littleton Plant Farm.
The LGLC will complete its year with an Ice Cream Social to be held on June 6 at the PHCC Family Center, Gasburg. Twenty-five nonprofit organizations from the Lake Gaston area have been invited to attend and will receive an annual donation in appreciation of their service to the community.
The purpose of the LGLC is to promote friendship among the members, allow women from the Lake Gaston area to meet and become acquainted through fun and fellowship, share mutual interests, and participate in a variety of activities sponsored by LGLC activity groups. If you live lakefront or in a lakefront community, you can be a part of this group of ladies. Membership information is available from Debbie Gravanda, Membership chair, at debbie@gravanda.com.
