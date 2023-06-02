Lake Gaston Ladies Club installs new board members for 2023-24. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: Susan Zimmerman, Mary Lou Kellogg, Jennifer Allman and Valerie Ruch; back row: Georgia Holder, Kathy Pfleger, Cat Mohan, Nancy Arena, Jane Akom, Karen Wrigley, Susie Bersch, Donna Jeter and Pat Trainum.