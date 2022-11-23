The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with the Person County Senior Center, is hosting a Scam Jam on Dec. 5 at the Person County Senior Center, 87 Semora Rd., Roxboro. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m., and the presentations begin at 2 p.m. Residents of the counties that make up the Kerr-Tar region, which includes Warren County, are invited to attend.
Have you been or know someone who has fallen victim to a phone, computer, mail or email scam? Frauds, commonly referred to as scams, have been on the rise for several years. The Area Agency on Aging noted that numerous types of fraud impact over one million U.S. citizens per year. People over the age of 50 are victimized more frequently and at a greater financial toll than any other age group. Most older adults don’t report these crimes due to embarrassment or because they don’t know who to contact for help.
Scam Jam is a collection of entertaining and educational presentations designed to familiarize consumers with the kind of scams and frauds in today’s society such as consumer fraud, identity theft and telemarketing fraud. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey along with representatives from the NC Secretary of State, NC Senior Medicare Patrol, and Person County Sheriff’s Department will explain ways to recognize a potential scam before falling victim to one.
For more information about the event, contact the Kerr-Tar Area Regional Council of Governments Agency on Aging at 252-436-2040.
