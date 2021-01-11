A drive-through COVID-19 testing event will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The event is sponsored by H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic and Warren County Health Department.
Those planning to participate should bring their IDs and insurance cards if they have them. No appointment is needed, and there are no co-pays.
For more information, call 252-517-9090 or 252-257-1185.
