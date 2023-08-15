The Warrenton Police Department is investigating an alleged stabbing that occurred Monday night.
Emergency responders were dispatched at 10:13 p.m. to a call for multiple stab wounds on a 14-year-old male at the address for Dollar General on East Macon Street, Warrenton.
Police Chief Goble Lane reported that the juvenile had lacerations to his wrist, neck and abdomen. The juvenile was transported to a medical facility for treatment of his injuries.
Emergency responders were dispatched at 11:19 p.m. to a second call, this one at Speedway in Warrenton, in reference to a subject “covered in blood.” The male subject was transported for treatment of injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
