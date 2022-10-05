During its December work session, the Warren County Board of Commissioners is expected to hear a more detailed report on plans to repair and renovate All Saints’ Episcopal Church on Warrenton’s Franklin Street so that it can continued to serve as both a sacred space and site for community activities.
Representatives of the All Saints’ Warrenton Revisioning Committee, which is charged with developing plans for the local church building, presented an initial report during the public comments portion of the county commissioners’ Monday night meeting.
All Saints’ Episcopal Church holds a long history in Warren County. The present building was completed in 1914, and the last regular worship service was conducted in 2015.
The Revisioning Committee was formed in 2020 when the congregation closed. Committee representatives said that The Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina is “deeply committed” to the preservation of the site. Plans would ensure that All Saints’ Episcopal Church will remain suitable for worship.
Much of the work at the church site will involve renovation, committee members said. At this point, a house next door to the church has been renovated and is utilized by a community organization.
Work to address the church site itself has included a pre-design study to identify and address needs and challenges. Recommendations focused on making the building fully accessible, such as upgraded entry ramps and a building to house handicapped-accessible restrooms. A covered walkway would lead to the building, and a pavilion that could be utilized as a site for weddings and other community functions would be constructed nearby.
Other plans would include fully renovating the basement and transforming the upper level of the sanctuary into museum space to highlight the history of the church and serve as a space for performances and lectures.
The committee is currently focusing its attention on the church roof. Members noted that the present roof was installed four years after the building was completed. They noted that it “never really fit” the church building. Proposals for the roof project are pending at this time.
Committee representatives asked to appear before the county board of commissioners at a later date when more time could be devoted to a discussion about plans for the church building. County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis agreed, requesting a meeting that would allow commissioners to ask questions.
After further discussion, the county commissioners added further discussion about All Saints’ Episcopal Church plans to the Dec. 14 work session.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Approved a budget amendment appropriating $35,000 in the Warren County Public Schools’ budget from the state’s new Public School Building Repair & Renovation Fund. Approval by the board of education and the board of county commissioners was required. Funds may be used for enlargement of classrooms, improvement of classroom facilities, repair of existing building components and systems of classroom facilities, renovation of existing classroom facilities, equipment purchases for classroom facilities and project planning/design fees.
• Approved a Brownsfields Assessment Program contract with Mid-Atlantic Associates, Inc. based in Raleigh. A brownfield is defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as a property, the expansion, redevelopment or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant. Warren County is scheduled to receive a total of $500,000 over four years for a community-wide brownsfields assessment. The grant does not require a local match.
• Approved revisions to the county’s personnel manual to make it more specific in certain areas and to address current needs, such as establishing three days per week as the maximum for remote working.
• Commended the Warren County Environmental Action Team and its partners for the work involved in planning events commemorating the 40th anniversary of the 1982 PCB protests.
• Discussed a request from the Warren County Board of Education for a joint meeting to discuss school construction plans. Because the board of education will not be able to meet with county commissioners during their Oct. 19 work session, a new date will need to be scheduled.
• Approved proclamations designating October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sept. 15-Oct. 15 as national Hispanic Heritage Month and designating Oct. 28 at First Responders Appreciation Day.
