The Orpheum in Oxford was the setting for the 4th Biennial Social Action Luncheon sponsored by the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. on Sept. 24.
Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., Oxford native, iconic civil rights leader, global business entrepreneur, educator, organic chemist, NAACP life member, syndicated columnist, theologian, author, PBS TV executive producer/host, global podcast host and president/CEO of the National Publishers Association: Black Press of America was the fourth recipient of the Dr. Andrea L. Harris Social Action Award.
This award was established by the chapter to honor Harris for her advocacy and work in the field of social justice. Desiree Crawford, chapter president presented Dr. Chavis with the award.
In his acceptance speech, Dr. Chavis reminisced about his past experiences in Oxford and said, “Yes, we have made progress because today I have the opportunity to be on the ground floor of the Orpheum.” He said, “Even if we have made progress, we can’t forget our past. We must pay attention to the progress.” As he accepted the award in honor of Dr. Andrea Harris, Dr. Chavis reminded the group that she would say, “We still have work to do!”
The keynote address for the luncheon was delivered by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s 22nd National President Dr. Gwendolyn E. Boyd. The focus of Dr. Boyd’s speech was on the theme “Delta’s Legacy Continues: Transforming Lives Through Social Action.”
“We were created for good works,” said Dr. Boyd. “To do this, we must show up by making our presence known, pay attention and get busy. It is no good to register and stay home or show up and not be informed. Lastly, we must get busy. We must work together and call out the evil. We are in the fight to the finish!”
Sharon Davis, Durham County register of deeds and co-chair of the chapter’s Social Action Committee, was the Mistress of Ceremonies. Kelli London, Franklin County commissioner and co-chair, gave the welcome and purpose, and Co-chair Carolyn Snipes gave the history of the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter. Other participants included chapter members Kathy Allen, the Rev. Dr. Jeanette Floyd and Jacquetta Hawkins.
The JF Webb JROTC Color Guard of Oxford presented the Colors.
Guests enjoyed a meal catered by Strong Arm Baking Company, and entertainment was provided by Saxophonist Jashaun Peele.
Greetings were given by the Rev. Tony Cozart, chairman of the Granville County Board of Commissioners. Additional greetings were given by members of the South Atlantic Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. : Demetrics Davis, regional secretary; Belinda Pettiford, North Carolina state coordinator, and Attorney Carol Goins, North Carolina Social Action chair.
Chapter President Desiree Crawford presented Dr. Boyd with gifts and made a presentation to Dr. Andrea Harris’ Family on behalf of the chapter. In honor of Dr. Harris, the chapter presented a $1000 donation to Bennett College.
The theme, Delta’s Legacy Continues: Transforming Lives Through Social Action represents the Sorority’s commitment to Social Action. The founders of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. marched in the Suffrage March for women’s voting rights in Washington DC in March 1913.
The chapter will utilize the proceeds from the luncheon to support get out the vote effort within the service areas of Franklin, Granville, Vance, and Warren counties in North Carolina and Clarksville, Va..
