Local community-building coalition SPARK! (Seeking Peace and Recognizing Kinship), in collaboration with the Warren County NAACP, will be giving away face masks and face shields on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department parking lot, 236 S. Main Street, Warrenton.
The giveaway is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m. as supplies last.
Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles. Interested parties should enter the Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department parking lot from Bragg Street and wait for a volunteer to approach them.
Each premade packet contains 10 disposable face masks and five reusable cloth face masks. Face shields are also available while supplies last. There is no cost to receive a packet.
“As a small, diverse group of Warren County residents who seek to improve community relations among citizens of all ages, races, and income levels, we are excited to be able to serve our community and help keep them safe during the pandemic,” said Dr. Jean Bullock-Steverson of SPARK! Coalition. “We welcome the opportunity to partner with new people or organizations who see as much value in our community as we do.”
This event was made possible through a donation of masks and shields by the North
Carolina Agromedicine Institute. For more information, call Dr. Jean
Bullock-Steverson at 336-392-5888 or Dr. Cosmos George at 252-213-2310.
