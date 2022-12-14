Warren County Memorial Library kicked off the Christmas season with a tree lighting event on Dec. 8, that marked the start of a number of festive activities over the next couple of weeks leading up to Christmas Day.
The library welcomed a special visitor for last week’s festivities as Frosty stopped by to welcome people of all ages and share the joy of the season with the community.
Festivities are continuing with Holiday Spirit Week, with special themes each day through Friday, Dec. 16. The library focused on holiday hats on Monday and Christmas colors on Tuesday.
Today (Wednesday), people visiting the library will receive free candy canes. Thursday’s theme will be festive sweaters. The theme of holiday bookmarks will round out the week on Friday.
In addition to Holiday Spirit Week, a number of special activities are planned over the next couple of weeks. Today (Wednesday), the public can participate in Warren County Memorial Library’s Candy Cane Lane from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
The event will include fun, games, treats and a Christmas-themed selfie station. Those attending will have an opportunity to watch Nickelodeon’s “Night Before Christmas” holiday specials (not rated).
Today also begins the library’s 12 Days of Christmas-Virtual Stories. Ky’el will present daily holiday virtual storytimes at 2 p.m. through Dec. 25. Count down the days to Christmas with these seasonal stories live or access them anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
Those wanting to create an extra-special card for their loved ones are invited to stop by the library’s Christmas Card Making Station from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
On Dec. 21, Warren County Memorial Library will show “Paw Patrol the Movie” at 2 p.m. The movie has a one hour, 38-minute runtime and is rated G.
Warren County Memorial Library continues its regular programs that have become community favorites. Among them are the following:
• Virtual storytimes at 10:30 a.m. on the following schedule: Preschool Stories, Wednesdays; I Can Read Chapter Books, Thursdays; Terrific Toddler Tales, Saturdays. Available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemorialibrary/live.
• Teen Anime & Manga Book Club, Mondays at 3:30 p.m. Stop by in-person or join in virtually. Dec. 5: tinyurl.com/WCMLDec22Anime1 with meeting ID 889 7328 9868 and password 187649; Dec. 19: tinyurl.com/WCMLDec22Anime2 with meeting ID 852 1551 5027 and password 944825. You may also connect by calling 301-715-8592.
• Video Game Spectator Club, Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Stop by in-person or join in virtually. Dec. 7: WCMLGamingDec 2022 with meeting ID 895 6906 5506 and password 937784. You may also connect by calling 301-715-8592.
The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton and may be reached by calling 252-257-4990. The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23-Tuesday, Dec. 27, in observance of Christmas. For more information about regular services and upcoming special activities, visit wcmlibrary.org and click on Winter 2022-23 Event Calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.