The annual Littleton Patriotic Parade celebrating America will be held Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m. The parade will follow the traditional route from Lakeland Cultural Arts Center on Mosby Avenue and turn onto Main Street.
Favorites will be returning this year, and will be joined by a retired Army helicopter, a 1952 Army military police jeep, a Marine Honor Guard, the tractor club, Shriners, and a local ATV group, Francis Gary Powers, Jr., son of a downed pilot, will be leading the parade and will be on hand at the grand opening of the Veterans Museum following the parade.
Those attending are encouraged to don red, white and blue, and wave flags as the parade comes by.
Other special activities that will follow the parade include a downtown car show, military vehicles displays and a book giveaway at the Friends of the Library Book Store. Restaurants will be open, and food vendors will be in the parking lot.
To register for the parade, contact Heidi Hogan at 252-586-6828.
