The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The schedule for the week is as follows:
• Monday, Sept. 26: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 29: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 30: Closed
You do not need an appointment to get a Rapid Test (while supplies are available).
To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
Walk-ins are welcome for PCR tests.
Call 1-877-562-4828 if you don’t get your results by text or email.
