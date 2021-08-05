Warren County is now accepting applications for its fiscal year 2022 nonprofit grant funding cycle.
The FY 22 budget allocates $40,000 for this program. The grant program accepts applications on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted. Interested organizations are encouraged to apply early.
Warren County adopted its current funding policy for local nonprofit agencies in 2014. Funded services through this program must be equally available to all residents.
For more information, contact the Warren County Manager’s Office at 252-257-3115 or visit the website http://warrencountync.com/776/County-Non-Profit-Grant-Funding.
