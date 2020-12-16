The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments named Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock as its Outstanding Municipal Elected Official. The announcement came during the COG’s Annual Awards Ceremony, held virtually on Dec. 3.
The award was presented by Walter Gardner, who serves as both Mayor of Warrenton and treasurer of the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments Board of Directors.
The Kerr-Tar COG includes the areas of Warren, Vance, Franklin, Granville and Person counties.
Aycock said that being selected for the award among all the municipal elected officials in the five counties was a great honor.
“It meant a lot,” he said.
A lifelong resident of Warren County, Aycock serves the Norlina community in a number of roles — town government, fire department, business and church.
He served several terms on the Norlina Town Board before becoming the town’s mayor in 2019 following the retirement of Dwight Pearce, who served as mayor and town commissioner for many years.
Aycock is also known in the community for his dedication in keeping community residents safe. He has served as a police officer, his original dream career, in Norlina, Henderson and Warrenton. In addition, Aycock has been a member of the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department for 47 years and currently serves as its president. Over the years, he has served as a fireman, captain, assistant chief, chief for 10 years, fire safety officer, and department secretary and treasurer.
In addition, Aycock has been in business for 21 years, first in Warrenton after purchasing the former Odom Motor Service from Charles Smiley, and, since September 2010, at Aycock Auto Service in Norlina. Aycock will reach the 22 years in business milestone in April.
Aycock is also a member of Norlina United Methodist Church, where he has served on its board of trustees, as Sunday school superintendent and assistant superintendent, and Sunday school teacher.
He said that it was a shock to hear his name called as the recipient of the Outstanding Municipal Elected Official award. Aycock recalled that during the meeting, hearing a listing of the honoree’s service to a municipality didn’t provide a clear indication about who the identity of the award winner could be.
However, as information about fire service was presented, something began to sound familiar.
“I thought it might be me,” Aycock said.
The Norlina Town Board congratulated him for his honor during its Dec. 7 meeting. Aycock is grateful to be selected for his award, but considers helping the community among the normal duties of the many roles he serves.
