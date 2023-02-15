Learn how to help save lives in the community through free training being offered Friday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Chris Tucker, emergency manager/compliance officer with Warren County Emergency Services, will teach classes every hour, on the hour, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the county emergency services building, 890 US Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton.
Training, which will be offered at least monthly, will cover how to use a Stop the Bleed kit and an opioid overdose kit, CPR, and how to use an AED, or automated external defibrillator.
Tucker explained that the training supports a county partnership with the Race Cars Trial, a Duke Clinical Research Institute study that seeks to improve overall cardiac arrest survival.
Warren County Emergency Services is installing boxes throughout the county that contain items to cover most medical emergencies. Tucker said the boxes would be placed in high-traffic or high-density areas, with some boxes being mounted outside.
One box has already been installed at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in the Hollister community. Others are slated for the county courthouse complex, Social Services building, in downtown Warrenton and Norlina, the Food Lion at Lake Gaston, and the rest area in Wise, which will be the first rest area in the state to receive one.
Tucker said goals of the Race Cars Trial include improving bystander CPR by 33 percent and first responders applying AEDs by 50 percent.
Training, such as the sessions being offered next week and in the future, can help reach those numbers.
To RSVP, contact Chris Tucker at 252-257-1191 or email christucker@warrencountync.gov.
Also, contact Tucker for more information on how to donate to a local nonprofit organization to assist with purchasing additional boxes.
