The Scholarships and Service Projects, Incorporated, (SASP, Inc), 501(c)3 foundation, the philanthropic arm of Rho Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated, presented four $1,000 scholarships to 2021 graduates of Warren County high schools this year.
In addition to scholarships, the foundation provides financial support to area community organizations and other service projects.
Recipients are Patricia Donnell, a Warren Early College High School graduate, who will attend UNC-Charlotte to become a Discrimination Lawyer; Evynn Richardson, a graduate of Warren New Tech High School, who will attend UNC-Chapel-Hill majoring in Nonprofit Management & Art Curation; Ja’mes Wharton, graduate of Warren New Tech High School, who will attend NC A&T State University in Greensboro to major in Pediatric Nursing; and Donielle Bullock, a graduate of Warren County High School, who will attend Winston-Salem State University in Winston Salem, majoring in Nursing. Her goal is to become a Psychiatric Nurse.
Dr. Linda Mason, SASP, Inc. president, expressed on behalf of the foundation best wishes and much success as the recipients enter this major milestone in their academic education.
