The Classes of 2023 at Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School gathered Saturday morning to celebrate one of life’s important milestones — high school graduation — together.
Family members and friends of the graduating seniors at both schools filled the Warren County High School Gym. Some wore T-shirts or carried signs to honor loved ones about to earn high school diplomas.
Loud cheers erupted at the sight of the first senior entering the gym during the processional and continued until all members of the graduating classes were at their seats.
The feeling of togetherness continued as principals of both high schools represented welcomed those attending.
“We gather to celebrate an extraordinary milestone in the lives of the graduates,” Warren New Tech High School Principal John O. Green said.
He said that graduation represented years of hard work, dedication and perseverance. Green addressed the Warren New Tech Class of 2023 by saying that each graduate had faced some type of challenge, but all of them demonstrated hard work and determination by overcoming these challenges.
Warren County High School Principal Elaine L. Hanzer described graduation as a “sacred and time-honored tradition” requiring hard work, patience and diligence.
Addressing the WCHS Class of 2023, she told the graduating seniors that they had embarked on a journey that will set them among the most outstanding people of the county.
“Remember that you made your mark. You created memories that will never be forgotten,” Hanzer said. “Now, take flight. You are great. You can and will fly higher. You are Eagles.”
Instead of a keynote speaker, representatives of both graduating classes took the stage to express appreciation to those who supported the young men and women as they grew as individuals and students, and offered challenges to their classmates as they entered the adult world.
WCHS graduating senior Rocky Carter presented a tribute to teachers and staff, saying that they served many roles as they supported the students: friends, mentors, guides and educators.
“You showed us how to live our lives,” he said. “You have always been there for us. We appreciate all you have done for us.”
Carter said that the impact of teachers and school staff members in the students’ lives will continue long after graduation.
“You played a role in shaping our lives,” he said. “You will continue to play a role in our lives.”
WNTHS graduating senior Logan Ross presented a tribute to parents, saying that their roles in helping their sons and daughters grow included instilling values, serving as guides and friends, and much more.
“Thank you for believing in us when no one else did,” she said. “The love shared between each of us and our parents will never change. We are all here because of our parents.”
Camari Debroux of WNTHS described the bonds that the students formed as classmates as being “the true meaning of family.” She said that the classmates had grown together and demonstrated the perseverance and determination that will help them be successful in whatever they do in life.
“Regarding of the path you choose, if you put your mind to it, you can do anything,” Debroux said. “We all have overcome obstacles. They made us who we are.”
Jamari Moss of Warren County High School said that the years of high school had been anything but typical. The classmates had to face obstacles that included the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been a journey. We have experienced so much over four years,” she said. However, even the pandemic could not stop the graduating seniors.
“The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter than ever,” Moss said.
She told her classmates that graduation is a time to be thankful.
“Don’t be sad about what you leave behind,” Moss said. “Be excited about what you’ve gained. Real life and the real world are here. Let’s make the most of it.”
She advised the graduating seniors that the WCHS mascot should provide inspiration for facing the challenges of adult life.
“We have overcome adversity,” Moss said. “There are many storms ahead. Let’s move forward like the Eagles we are.”
After receiving their diplomas, the Eagles and Knights stood together to be recognized as official high school graduates and to turn their tassels, signifying their graduation.
Loud cheers once again filled the gym as the newest Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School graduates walked out to begin their adult lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.