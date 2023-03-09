Character Day.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Students — and adults — at Northside Elementary School show off their creativity as they dress as favorite book characters as part of Read Across America Week celebrating the birthday of children’s author Dr. Seuss. Pictured, from the left, are John Ellis, “Fox in Socks”; Kai Harrison, “Naruto”; Media Coordinator Latarya Vick, “Raggedy Ann”; Ryan Jones, “The Cat in the Hat”; Nuuri Smith, “Ada Twist, Scientist”; Jayceion Worthy, “Toy Story”; and Jameson Fuller, “Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons.”