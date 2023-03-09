Students — and adults — at Northside Elementary School show off their creativity as they dress as favorite book characters as part of Read Across America Week celebrating the birthday of children’s author Dr. Seuss. Pictured, from the left, are John Ellis, “Fox in Socks”; Kai Harrison, “Naruto”; Media Coordinator Latarya Vick, “Raggedy Ann”; Ryan Jones, “The Cat in the Hat”; Nuuri Smith, “Ada Twist, Scientist”; Jayceion Worthy, “Toy Story”; and Jameson Fuller, “Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons.”
Most Popular
Articles
- County attorney takes oath of office
- A proud family
- Warren County native named human resources director
- Six-year-old organizes relief effort for local homeless people
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- WCHS graduate plans program featuring Iyania Vanzant
- Charges against Henderson man dismissed last week
- County litter sweep begins
- Sorority and fraternity support area blood drive
- Vote expected Tuesday on general layout
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.