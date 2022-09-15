Warrenton radio station WARR-1520 AM/103.5 FM, in partnership with Democracy NC, will hold National Voter Registration Day Celebration 2022 from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Mag’s Marketplace, 307 E. Macon St., Warrenton.
The event, part of the radio station’s Vote to the Rhythm Project 2022, was made possible through a grant from Democracy NC. Those attending will have an opportunity to register to vote and to check their voter registration status.
The event will also include free health assessments, breast cancer awareness information, free produce, and mask distribution.
The celebration will feature live music with WARR’s DJ Willie C “The BluesMaster.”
Free hot dogs will be available for the first 200 customers (while supplies last).
Food vendors will offer a variety of items, including loaded nachos, chili cheese fries, footlong hot dogs, funnel cakes, Italian ice, lemonade, cotton candy, fried fish and more.
Other vendors will offer jewelry, Vote to the Rhythm T-Shirts and keychains, and more items.
Mag’s Marketplace is located at the site of the former Just Save grocery store.
