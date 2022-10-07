Incident reports
• On Sept. 13, Larry Shane Carter of Coon Myrick Rd., Littleton reported identity theft.
• On Sept. 14, an assault on an officer by an inmate was reported at the Warren Correctional Institution on Collins Road, Manson.
• On Sept. 15, Michael Richardson of Redman Trail, Warrenton, reported larceny of a North Carolina license plate.
• On Sept. 15, Wayne Faison of Cary reported a burglary/breaking and entering, theft from a building and destruction, damage or vandalism of property at a King Road, Norlina, address. Items reported stolen include a microwave valued at $175, a refrigerator valued at $1,600, a glass top stove valued at $800, a bistro table with four chairs valued at $500, a rug valued at $250. A door was reported to be damaged.
• On Sept. 15, Bobby Ray West of Grove Hill Road, Macon, reported the fraud in the form of the use of his credit card without permission.
• On Sept. 15, Joseph Jobin of Lincolnton reported trespassing and larceny at property on Shaw Springs Road, Littleton. He also reported damage to a cattle gate, which has been cut.
• On Sept. 16, Steve Whitt of Manasas, Va., reported theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from a Hemlock Lane, Littleton, address. He reported that someone had attempted to cut off a converter.
• On Sept. 16, a state road sign was reported stolen from County Home Road, Warrenton.
• On Sept. 16, Daisha Shelton of Ferguson Drive, Warrenton, reported assault by pointing a gun.
• On Sept. 18, Sandra Terry reported destruction, damage or vandalism of property at a Davis Bugg Road, Warrenton, address. A small bathroom window was reported to be damaged.
• On Sept. 18, Wednsday Boutte of Lillian Street, Norlina, reported burglary/breaking and entering. Purses/handbags/wallets were reported stolen.
• On Sept. 20, Crystal Small of Norlina Pines Drive, Norlina, reported destruction, damage or vandalism of property. A window was reported to be damaged.
• On Sept. 20, Kimberly Sanders of Enfield reported false pretenses/swindle/confidence game regarding a parking lot/drop lot/garage at a Warrenton property. She reported that work was not completed after payment, resulting in the loss of $3,900.
• On Sept. 21, Akayla Harrington of Carrie Dunn Road, Norlina, reported credit car/automated tell machine fraud, resulting in the loss of $630.
• On Sept. 23, Ray Hudgins of Heaven Street, Norlina, reported theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at an Oine Road, Norlina, address.
• OnSept. 25, Roderick Richardson of Tutelo Road, Warrenton, reported fraud.
• On Sept. 24, Frank D. Hendrick of Hampton, Va., reported breaking and/or entering at a Manson Drewry Road, Manson, address. A flat screen TV and undisclosed amount of cash were reported stolen.
• On Sept. 27, Christian Alston of Kearney Street, Norlina, reported an assault with a deadly weapon at Rosemart on US 1 South, Norlina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.