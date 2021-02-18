The local community continues to show its support for Warren County Schools during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by making a number of donations and awarding grants.
Since last summer, when the school system began preparing for remote learning due to the pandemic, the community has provided donations of funding, school supplies and other resources to assist teachers and students during this unprecedented time.
The local effort continues School System Chief Finance Officer Delores Pulliam told the Warren County Board of Education during its Feb. 9 meeting that the school system received the following additional donations and grants:
• Vaughan Elementary School received a donation from the Warren County Board of Elections of supplies such as masks, paper towels, disinfectant, alcohol wipes, face shields and disposable gloves with a total estimated value of $231.
• Vaughan received a donation from Diana Dillard of 72 used books with a total estimated value of $325.
• Warren Early College High School received a donation of $300 from Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church to be used to assist with term honor school recognitions.
* Northside K-8 School received a donation of $200 from Jordan Hill Missionary Baptist Church to be used to purchase items related to the school’s awards day program.
• Northside received donations from the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren County Center that included 45 water bottles valued at $100.
• Warren County Schools received a $1,262.58 grant from the Warrenton Rotary Club Community Fund, a component of the NC Community Fund, to purchase books for third-grade students in the district.
• Warren County Middle School was awarded a grant from TeachLogic that includes one power amplifier/receiver, one teacher microphone, one student microphone and one set of two to four speakers to create equitable access to the teacher’s voice for in-person and/or virtual instruction. The value of the equipment and installation is $2,500.
• The school district received a donation of booklets titled, “The Coronavirus Social Story!” from the Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine and the Department of Community. Warren County Schools received 1,800 booklets in English and 300 in Spanish for a total value of $6,090.
These donations and grants bring the total contributions to the school system for the 2020-21 school year to $45,669.33. The total for the 2019-20 school year was $49,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.