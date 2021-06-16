Members of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Class of 2021 were challenged to pursue their dreams as officially concluded their high school years with a commencement ceremony Friday night.
Keynote speaker Justin Richardson, a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of Hollister and assistant director in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at his alma mater, NC State University, said that the graduating class had already proven that they have the determination to overcome obstacles. He reminded them that they persevered as they worked to adjust to a new way of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richardson challenged the class to draw strength from that determination as they worked to achieve their dreams.
As he reflected on his adjustment from high school to college, he advised the graduating seniors to find mentors who could provide guidance and advice whether they choose to go to college, enter the military or enter the workforce.
Richardson charged the graduates not to be afraid to move out of their comfort zones and try something different.
“You will grow as a person,” he said. “Find a way to better yourself in your career. Do something different.”
While Richardson encouraged the graduating seniors to experience life outside of Hollister, he challenged them to never forget their home community filled with people who love them.
“Go out and try something different, but never forget home, your support system,” he said.
Richardson told the graduating class that no one is immune to obstacles and difficult times, but they have the strength to overcome them.
He described the Class of 2021 as the next generation of leaders, advising them not to feel discouraged if they have to change direction from what they thought they wanted to do with their lives.
“Pursue your dream,” Richardson said. “If it doesn’t work out, it is fine. You have your whole life to try something new. Anything is possible.”
The themes of pursuing dreams and working to overcome obstacles were repeated throughout the ceremony.
HSTS Principal Warren Bell described the graduating seniors’ years in school as a journey, encouraging them to reflect on all of the family members, teachers and friends who helped them along the way. He also challenged them to live their adult lives with perseverance.
“Remember, it’s not how you start, but how you finish,” Bell said.
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief Dr. B. Ogletree Richardson advised the graduating class to set goals for their lives, but don’t listen to naysayers who say they cannot succeed.
“Strive to be your best,” Richardson said.
Class salutatorian Dakota Richardson introduced the keynote speaker, and valedictorian Daejah Lynch issued a final challenge to her classmates before diplomas were awarded.
She reflected on the group’s years in high school as they adjusted to life beyond the middle grades, thought more about become adults and considered college education. Lynch told them that the COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to high school as usual, but reminded her classmates that they overcame that challenge.
“We are graduating in the midst of a pandemic,” she said. “We’re going down in history.”
While graduating seniors, family and friends gathered in the Rev. C.H. Richardson Building in the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School campus to celebrate graduation, a thunderstorm darkened the skies. However, sunshine returned as members of the Class of 2021 stepped outside, beginning their journeys as adults.
