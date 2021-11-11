Warrenton Town Commissioner Edna Scott blamed fellow board members Monday night for orchestrating her election loss last week and said the past seven months had opened her eyes to the depth of racism in the county seat.
Scott, an African-American, took office in April after being appointed the previous month by the all white town board on a 5-1 vote to fill an unexpired term. Last week, she lost her election bid to Al Fleming, who served on the board some years ago.
During Monday night’s meeting of the town board, she said she thought with her appointment this spring that the town was willing to move toward inclusion and diversity on the board because she was the first African-American woman to be appointed as commissioner in the town’s history.
Scott said she wasn’t surprised at the election outcome as there was talk around town of efforts to ensure her defeat because the board didn’t appreciate her questions and questioning techniques.
“I’m saddened that this body will again be all white and that you are unwilling in 2021 to embrace or work with me,” she said.
Scott said that she could do more as a taxpaying citizen and that she would continue to speak up and out. She said that diversity, equity and inclusion training, which the board discussed last month, was just a start.
“If you don’t apply it in your everyday lifestyle, it means nothing,” she said.
Mayor Walter Gardner responded that an election is by the citizens.
“Seven (the number of town board members) votes don’t elect somebody,” he said.
Other matters
During citizen comments, the board heard from Dwayne Hicks about problems caused by water coming into his yard and the neighboring church yard from the gutters at Dollar General, and from Yvette Roberts, who asked when citizens would have input into how American Rescue Plan Act funds should be spent and how much of the funds had already been spent; questions about the town administrator’s September memo on accomplishments for African-Americans in Warrenton; and how citizens could review the board agenda and minutes prior to meetings.
Among items the board approved were the following: a grant project ordinance for a $300,000 EPA Brownfield grant to assess certain residences in town for lead-based paint or asbestos; expending $3,220 in town calendar fundraiser proceeds against roof loan principal payoff; a resolution to allow the town to accept federal American Rescue Plan Act funds; agreements for information technology services and online utility payments; acceptance of a $24,000 Governor’s Highway Safety Program grant for purchase of police department equipment; and a donation of $2,000 toward a historical marker recognizing the late Dr. Julian Haywood, Warrenton native, and his significant contributions to science and medicine. The vote on supporting the marker was 4-3, with Commissioners Kimberly Harding, Mary Hunter and Margaret Britt dissenting. Harding said the town didn’t have the money, and Hunter said approval would set a precedent that would be hard to follow. A funding recommendation will be presented at the December meeting.
In board discussion of ARP funding, multiple methods of public involvement were presented, and Town Administrator Robert Davie reviewed guidelines required to be met and assistance that may be provided by outside agencies.
Commissioner Mark Wethington said he wondered if there are immediate needs in the community that can’t wait to be addressed.
