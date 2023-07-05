The newly-formed community organization Public Safety Heroes hopes to increase community awareness by being the connection between local residents and the officials and personnel who strive to keep them safe.
“We are a voice for the public and pubic safety agencies,” said Public Safety Heroes President Dudley Lynch, Jr. “We want to bridge the gap between the public and public safety officials through education, resources and awareness by hosting workshops, safety expos, community clean-ups and other events as needed.”
The organization grew out of an idea to plan a public safety expo in Warren County. Lynch, who works with the Vance County Fire Department and is active with the Arcola Rural Volunteer Fire Department, worked on a safety expo in Vance County. He wanted to hold something similar in Warren County, but, as he started to organize the event, he realized that he needed help.
Around the same time, local resident Tomeka Carter was planning an event at her church and also realized that she needed help.
A few more people in the community also wanted to help to plan a public safety expo for the public. Lynch, Carter and other local residents joined together to form Public Safety Heroes with a shared goal of increasing awareness about public safety.
The organization has elected officers who, in addition to Lynch, are Shante West, vice president; Tomeka Carter, secretary; and Lori Silver, treasurer. Other members include Dr. Roy Austin, Noah Austin and Douglas Marshall, all members of the Arcola Rural Volunteer Fire Department.
Working through the process to be recognized as a nonprofit, Public Safety Heroes has fled articles of incorporation with the state.
In the meantime, the organization will hold its kickoff event, a public safety expo, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, on the grounds of Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School, located at 130 Haliwa-Saponi Trail, Hollister.
The expo will include something for people of all ages. Safe Kids Worldwide will offer free helmets, while supplies last, and have a bicycle safety course.
The event will also feature Duke Life Flight and Carolina Air Care, which will assist with a mock care accident to demonstrate the dangers of distracted driving.
In addition, there will be the NC Forest Service with Smokey Bear, the Warren and Halifax County Fire Marshal’s Offices with Sparky the Dog, representatives of Warren and Halifax County Health Departments, fire departments, Emergency Medical Services and law enforcements, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and State Capitol Police.
The expo will also allow students to learn about careers in public safety.
Six bicycles, ranging in size from toddler to teen, will be raffled. Tickets are $8 each or two for $10. Tickets are available at the expo or by emailing publicsafetyheroes@gmail.com. For more information, call 919-302-7997. The winner will be announced at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be present to win, but pickup must be arranged within five days.
The event will also include food vendors and more.
Public Safety Heroes hopes that the public safety expo can become an annual event. The organization also hopes to offer scholarships for high school students and adults planning to enter the public safety field. Proceeds from this year’s expo will go toward future public safety expos and scholarships.
Other goals for Public Safety Heroes include offering CPR and bicycle safety classes, litter pick-ups and fundraisers.
The organization is seeking additional members who would like to help with these and other efforts to increase safety awareness.
For the current members, Public Safety Heroes represents an opportunity for people to come together to help the community.
“Ever since I was little, I always wanted to give back to the community,” Lynch said. “I feel like this is a great way to do that and help out other community members as well.”
For more information or to become a member of Public Safety Heroes, email publicsafetyheroes@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.