The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council will hold its monthly membership meeting on Wednesday, March 30, at the Kennon House Restaurant in Gasburg, Va. (7001 Gasburg Rd., Valentines, Va.)
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a Dutch-treat dinner.
The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council Board will dismissed the past year’s events and what is planned for 2002.
The public is invited to attend. The March 30 meeting will be the first of the year.
