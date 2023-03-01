The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments and Kerr-Tar Workforce Development will present “Innovate 2023: Question. Design. Thrive.” from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on March 23 at Lakeland Cultural Arts Center, 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
This regional economic development summit will explore the power of innovation and its ability to ignite change within ourselves. The event will include workshops, guest speakers, panelists and more.
Topics will include the following:
• How Can Failure and Resilience Lead to Innovation?
• Challenging Bias & Creating Room for Innovation: Hiring Practices and Workplace Culture
• Redesigning Systems: Innovative Education for a More Purpose-Driven Workforce
Featured guests and speakers include Melissa Carrier, director of the Office of Social Innovation at UNC-Chapel Hill; Inez Rubistello, author and entrepreneur with Tarboro Brewing Company; Dan Barkin, contributing writer with Business North Carolina Magazine; and Rupen Fofaria, equity & learning differences reporter/author with Education NC.
Registration is required and will close March 21. To register, go to: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ejnrj73i922099ff&oseq=&c=&ch=.
