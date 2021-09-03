RAFFLE WINNER ANNOUNCED—Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department holds its money raffle drawing on Aug. 28 with Genetha Powell of Gaston rpulling the winning tickets for the three prizes to be awarded. Pictured are first place winners Ray and Linda Brassley of Littleton, center, who won $1,300. They are pictured with firefighters Ronnie Sykes, left, and Dustin Garner, right. Not pictured are second place winner G. C. Warren of Roanoke Rapids, who won $700, and third place winner David Maxfield of Charles Town, W.Va., who won $500. Community support through raffle participation and donations supports fire department efforts to provide fire and life safety services.